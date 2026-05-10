Rights group: Kaufman exit shows weakness in Duterte's ICC defense

Kaufman, an international criminal lawyer, had represented the former president since the ICC authorized the full resumption of its investigation in 2023.

The lawyer earlier questioned the procedural handling of evidence and sought an interim release for Duterte during the pre-trial phase.

But in April, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I moved the case forward after confirming all charges of crimes against humanity—primarily murder and attempted murder—covering alleged drug war killings from 2016 to 2019, as well as earlier incidents in Davao City when Duterte served as mayor.

The prosecution has identified several high-ranking officials as alleged co-perpetrators, including lawmakers and former police officials.

The ICC has cited sworn statements, internal police documents, and forensic reports as part of what it described as “substantial grounds to believe” that extrajudicial killings were widespread and systematic.

Panagutin NL said the confirmation of charges last February strengthened their view that the prosecution had laid out a detailed case demonstrating “clear command responsibility” that, they argued, implicated the former president.



Kaufman and associate counsel Dov Jacobs formally withdrew from the defense roster in early May, prompting a restructuring of Duterte’s legal team.



According to reports, members of the Duterte family have been involved in selecting new counsel ahead of trial preparations.



“With the charges now confirmed, we look forward to the arrest of Duterte’s co-perpetrators,” Panagutin NL said.



Human rights groups have long argued that domestic mechanisms failed to credibly investigate thousands of deaths linked to police operations and vigilante-style attacks.



More than 300 families have formally signified interest in participating in ICC proceedings, according to victim representation filings.



“Together with the families of the victims, we are hopeful that with the strong case against Duterte, the long wait for justice will soon end,” said Joel Vega, the group’s spokesperson.



Panagutin NL said it will continue monitoring the trial preparation phase.



"We will not stop the fight for justice until all guilty parties are brought to court and tried,” it said.