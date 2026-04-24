6 lifters gunning for Nagoya Para Games spots

“Five of our lifters are within striking distance. Only the top 8 will qualify for the women and top 9 for the men,” Dumapong-Ancheta said in an episode of “Off the Court” last Thursday.

“Achelle Guion and Marydol Pamati-an are currently sitting in sixth place while Jules Empizo is in sixth place and Jeff Jaramillo is ranked 10th.

Guion, who competed in the 2012 LondonParalympics, recently clinched a gold in the women’s legend category and a bronze medal in the open event of the women’s 45-kilogram category of the Asia-Oceania Open Championships in Bangkok last 7 to 12 April after lifting a total of 252kgs.