PBBM excludes Imee on Mother's Day message

“To my dear Liza, Happy Mother’s Day. I have watched you love this family for years, not out of a Mother's duty but out of a Mother's love. Our boys could not have asked for a more loving mother, and I could not have asked for a better partner to walk through life with,” Marcos wrote on his official Facebook page.

He said he was also grateful “for holding our family together with so much love and patience through every season of our lives. We love you, always.”

Senator Marcos earlier confirmed that she and his brother Bongbong have not spoken to each other for nearly three years now.

On the other hand, the President greeted Filipino mothers in general during Sunday’s Mother’s Day celebration.

“Sa bawat ina, may pagmamahal at sakripisyong hindi kayang tumbasan ng anumang salita.

Kayo ang ilaw ng tahanan at haligi ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Sa inyong pag-aaruga, pagtitiis, at walang kapantay na pagmamahal, mas tumatatag ang ating tahanan, komunidad, at bayan,” the President said.

“Ngayong Mother’s Day, taos-puso akong nagpupugay at nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng ina. Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal na araw-araw ninyong iniaalay para sa inyong pamilya at para sa ating bansa,” Marcos added.