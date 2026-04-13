Enjoying a blissful weekend

“‘Paglalakbay’ tells the story of those who leave home, cross uncertain seas, face storms, and keep going in search of a new beginning. In so many ways, it mirrors the Filipino story. We are shaped by the sea, by movement, and by the quiet courage to start again, no matter how many times we must,” the First Lady wrote on her Facebook page.

“Maraming salamat, Ballet Philippines, for such a moving and heartfelt reminder of who we are as a people,” she added.

On Sunday, Mrs. Marcos began her day hearing mass with the President.

“Today’s Gospel reminds us that even when we falter, faith never truly leaves us. It patiently finds its way back. Wishing everyone a peaceful and meaningful Sunday,” the First Lady wrote.

Mrs. Marcos, along with the President, then had lunch with their son Vinny and his friends at the Bahay ng Pangulo in Malacañang.

“Happy Sunday lunch with Vinny and his friends. Good food, easy laughter, and the kind of moments you wish could last a little longer,” the First Lady said.