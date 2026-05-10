VP Sara Duterte honors sacrifices of Filipino mothers on Mother’s Day

Vice President Sara Duterte marked Mother’s Day on Sunday with a message centered on the emotional and physical labor carried by Filipino mothers, saying she personally understands the “weight and joy” of raising children while balancing multiple responsibilities.

“As a mother, I know the weight and joy of our duty — the silent prayers we offer for our children, the long hours we spend ensuring they are safe, and the constant effort it takes to balance work and family,” Duterte said in a video statement.

Duterte emphasized that motherhood demands both strength and tenderness, describing it as one of the most challenging yet rewarding roles any woman can take on.