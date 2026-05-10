VP Sara Duterte honors sacrifices of Filipino mothers on Mother’s Day

Vice President Sara Duterte marked Mother’s Day on Sunday with a message centered on the emotional and physical labor carried by Filipino mothers, saying she personally understands the “weight and joy” of raising children while balancing multiple responsibilities.
“As a mother, I know the weight and joy of our duty — the silent prayers we offer for our children, the long hours we spend ensuring they are safe, and the constant effort it takes to balance work and family,” Duterte said in a video statement.
Duterte emphasized that motherhood demands both strength and tenderness, describing it as one of the most challenging yet rewarding roles any woman can take on.
She said mothers serve as the first teachers of their children and remain the “matibay na pundasyon ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino.”
The Vice President also honored the sacrifices of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) mothers who endure long separations to provide for their families.
“Sometimes, the greatest sacrifice is the distance you endure,” she said, while thanking them for their resilience.
Duterte urged Filipinos to recognize not only biological mothers but also women who serve as mother figures in various households.
She encouraged the public to celebrate the steadfastness of those caring for children at home, as well as those working abroad.
“Sa lahat ng mga nanay na nagmamahal at nag-aaruga sa amin, maraming salamat sa inyo,” she said.