DOTR to open bigger passenger terminal in Lucena Port

"Ang direktiba sa atin ng Pangulo dapat gawing moderno at passenger-friendly ang ating mga pantalan. Isang ehemplo ng utos ng Pangulo ay itong Port of Lucena at ganito rin ang gagawin natin sa ibang pantalan sa buong bansa," Lopez said during his inspection at the area along with Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago and DOTr Undersecretary for Planning and Project Development Teodorico Delfin.

Santiago said that the need for PTB in Port Lucena is advantageous since more passengers are now able to go to Quezon and other tourist destinations in the area.

The PPA chief added that buying a ticket is now much easier once the PTB becomes operational due to its automated ticketing counters, while solar panels are installed to sustain the use of energy through renewable energy.

"Oras na matapos itong PTB, hindi na magsisiksikan ang ating mga pasahero na bibiyahe sa kanilang probinsya. Mas komportable na sila at hindi na sila mahihirapan dahil mas madali na ang pag-book ng kanilang ticket," he said.