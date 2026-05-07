Expanded Lucena port ready for opening

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the new and expanded passenger terminal building (PTB) at the Port of Lucena in Quezon is nearing completion and is expected to accommodate more travelers as passenger traffic in the province continues to grow.
Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez said Thursday the modernized terminal, which has a seating capacity of 1,000 passengers, will help ease congestion and provide a more comfortable travel experience for local commuters and tourists passing through the port.
“The (directive) is to modernize our ports and make them more passenger-friendly. The Port of Lucena is one example of this effort, and we intend to do the same in other ports across the country,” Lopez said.
The expanded terminal is expected to improve the port’s capacity to handle increasing passenger volume, particularly during peak travel seasons, while supporting tourism growth in Quezon and nearby provinces.
According to the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago, the new terminal would significantly improve the travel experience for passengers heading to nearby islands and coastal destinations.
“Once this PTB is completed, passengers traveling to their provinces will no longer have to crowd together. They will be more comfortable, and booking tickets will become easier,” Santiago said.
The terminal will feature automated ticketing counters to speed up ticket purchases and reduce queues at the port. Solar panels were also installed as part of efforts to promote sustainable and energy-efficient port operations.
The Port of Lucena serves as a major transport gateway in Southern Luzon, linking Quezon province to several island municipalities and neighboring regions.