Expanded Lucena port ready for opening

“The (directive) is to modernize our ports and make them more passenger-friendly. The Port of Lucena is one example of this effort, and we intend to do the same in other ports across the country,” Lopez said.

The expanded terminal is expected to improve the port’s capacity to handle increasing passenger volume, particularly during peak travel seasons, while supporting tourism growth in Quezon and nearby provinces.

According to the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago, the new terminal would significantly improve the travel experience for passengers heading to nearby islands and coastal destinations.

“Once this PTB is completed, passengers traveling to their provinces will no longer have to crowd together. They will be more comfortable, and booking tickets will become easier,” Santiago said.

The terminal will feature automated ticketing counters to speed up ticket purchases and reduce queues at the port. Solar panels were also installed as part of efforts to promote sustainable and energy-efficient port operations.

The Port of Lucena serves as a major transport gateway in Southern Luzon, linking Quezon province to several island municipalities and neighboring regions.