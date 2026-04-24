American Ballet Theater ignites Int'l Dance Day Fest with stunning gala

The five-day International Dance Day Festival kicked off with a burst of energy on 22 April, headlined by a stunning gala featuring the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Studio Company.
The excitement was palpable from the very start, beginning with an impromptu dance battle right in the lobby of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater before the main event took the stage at 7:30 PM.
It was a rare treat for the Filipino audience to witness ABT in person and get a taste of why this 87-year-old institution is considered one of the most prestigious dance companies in the world.
Now in its third year, the partnership between Ayala Land, Make It Makati, and the Samsung Performing Arts Theater continues to hit its mark. They are successfully turning Makati into a true arts hub, bringing together a vibrant community of culture lovers.
The staging was beautifully minimalist, featuring a bare floor and a lit cyclorama—a seamless backdrop that shifted colors with every piece. This simple setup kept all eyes on the dancers, highlighting their razor-sharp precision and the sophisticated costumes.
Under the guidance of artistic director Sascha Radetsky, a tight group of just 13 dancers performed a diverse eight-piece repertoire. The dancers paired technical command with genuine stage presence.
The program moved through everything from classical masterpieces by Marius Petipa and Frederick Ashton to modern and contemporary works. Whether it was a solo, a duet, or an ensemble piece, the audience was hooked.
The two-hour show, including intermission, seemed to fly by as the crowd frequently broke out into audible "wows" and gasps.
While ABT principal dancers Christine Shevchenko and Thomas Forster received massive rounds of applause, it was Geonhee Park who emerged as the true idol of the evening.
The 21-year-old South Korean sensation, already a Grand Prix winner at the Youth America Grand Prix, was met with screaming fans in the lobby after the show. Known for his incredible "cleanliness" on stage, Park executed multiple turns and sharp jumps that left the crowd breathless.
It was the perfect way to ignite the festivities.
The International Dance Day Festival runs until 26 April, and will wrap up five days of dance fever in Makati with a contemporary dance finale. Tickets are still selling.