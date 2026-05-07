Taduran, Gilas girls shine bright in April

The Gilas half-court belles, for their part, achieved two milestones in a two-week stretch.

On Easter Sunday, the quartet of Kacey dela Rosa, Afril Bernardino, Mikka Cacho and Cheska Apag took runner-up honors behind powerhouse Australia at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore, giving the country its first-ever podium finish in the continental meet.

The succeeding week, the cagebelles, with Dela Rosa, Bernadino and Cacho joined by Tatoy Ferrer, produced a smashing follow up and punched a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup with a dominant 21-10 clincher at the expense of the host Singaporeans in the Qualifiers.

With their exploits, Taduran and Gilas Women 3x3 earned raves as the top achievers of the Philippine Sportswriters Association for the fourth month of 2026.