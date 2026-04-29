Team Phl nears best ABG finish

Thailand carries a 9-8-5 haul for second while host China leads all the 44 other countries with 21 gold, 14 silver, and eight bronze medals.

Gilas Women advanced to the gold medal match after beating Singapore, 20-13, in the 3x3 semifinals on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the Filipinos, Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 men’s team just fell short as they dropped an 18-20 decision against Southeast Asian rival Thailand in the semifinals.

The Nationals battled back from a huge 13-19 deficit behind the efforts of Nic Cabañero inside the last three minutes but it came a little too late as the time ran out for Gilas.

The Filipinos actually threatened against the Thais, cutting the lead down to just two, 18-20. Gilas, however, came out dry in their last two possessions as the Thais advanced to the gold medal match.

Team Philippines’ drive in this resort city is supported by Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.