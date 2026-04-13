Gilas Women grab World Cup ticket

The Philippines defeated host Singapore, 21-10, in the loser’s final of the World Cup Qualifiers at the OCBC Square.

“Right now, I think I don’t feel old because of them, because I think they’re giving me a chance to play with them. I feel young right now, not 30,” said Bernardino, who joined hands with Kacey dela Rosa, Mikka Cacho and Tantoy Ferrer.

“I enjoyed playing here in FIBA and of course representing the Philippines. I’m proud we got the slot in the FIBA World Cup this year.

The last time the Gilas Women competed in the 3x3 World Cup was in 2018 when it was held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Despite having the likes of Clare Castro, Janine Pontejos and Jack Animam on her side, Gilas Women lost all four games in Group D.

But 2026 proves the Philippines has the potential to be a competitive side after clinching the silver medal in the 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore two weeks ago.

In the World Cup Qualifiers, Gilas Women suffered a close 13-16 loss to Brazil in Pool B before bouncing back with a 21-19 victory over the Singaporeans to enter the semifinal.

The Philippines lost steam against Lithuania in the semifinal, 16-21, setting up a showdown with Singapore anew for the last World Cup slot.

Now Gilas Women will have less than two months to prepare for as they will be pitted against the likes of the United States, Spain, Italy, Japan and Australia.