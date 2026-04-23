Casino Plus awards P84.55M jackpot; April payouts hit P355M

In a statement, Casino Plus said: “We value the trust of our players and as a PAGCOR-licensed operator, Casino Plus ensures that every jackpot is real, verified, and paid out in full. Our players can be confident that their winnings are protected under strict regulatory standards. Beyond payouts, we actively promote responsible gaming, reminding players that gaming should always be approached as a form of entertainment, with discipline and control.”

Hope described online slot gaming as an occasional leisure activity and said she follows responsible gaming practices, including knowing when to stop.

“Actually normal lang naman, parang... kasi pagkakita ko siyempre na-shock. Tapos siyempre pinakita ko agad sa husband ko, yun lang. Maaga ako nagising, sabi ko ‘ito na ito na.’ Hindi ko na poproblemahin yung mga bills ko and amortization,” she said.

She added that her priority is securing her family’s future and extending support to her community.

Hope also cited the platform’s compliance standards and ease of transactions, particularly in the claims process, while stressing the importance of transacting only with PAGCOR-authorized operators.

“Mabilis at maayos ang proseso—pag nag-cash in ka hassle-free. Tapos pag magka-cash out okay, mabilis lang din sila. Makes you trust the platform even more,” she said.

The latest payout follows a P271 million jackpot released on 10 April, bringing Casino Plus’ total winnings distributed this month to over P355 million.

In February 2025, the platform recorded its highest single jackpot at P99.99 million.

Casino Plus said all payouts were processed and cleared under PAGCOR regulations, reinforcing its position as a licensed operator promoting safe, responsible and transparent gaming.