Take a 'Sipp' — this is how you level up your mall break

And honestly? It delivers.

Instead of the usual espresso-machine setup, SIPP runs on a ready-to-pour tap system—yes, like your favorite bar but for coffee, matcha, and tea. It’s fast, consistent, and kinda satisfying to watch. No long waits, just straight-up good drinks on tap.

Now let’s talk about the drinks—because this is where it gets fun.

Josh Ford and Charlie Fleming were among the first to take a sip, and let’s just say… they get the hype. First taste? Immediate approval. Their verdict: perfect for summer, no notes.

Leading the lineup is the Ube Latte, a Filipino-core dream with bold coffee, rich ube sauce, creamy ube foam, and a hint of otap for that nostalgic crunch. It’s sweet, earthy, and lowkey feels like dessert in a cup.

If you’re feeling a bit more experimental, the Coffee Berry Fizz is that unexpected fave—sparkling coffee with citrus and mint that hits refreshing in all caps. Meanwhile, the Coco Matcha Cloud is giving tropical reset: chilled coconut water topped with vibrant matcha foam. No coffee, just vibes.

For the minimalists, the Shaken Black keeps it clean and crisp, elevated with a dried orange slice for that subtle citrus kick. Then there’s the Granola Oat Latte—smooth, cozy, and topped with oat cream and honey granola clusters for texture. And if tea is your thing, the Raspberry Tea Fizz brings that bright, berry-sparkling energy with fresh mint to finish.

Everything comes iced in 12oz cups, and the best part? Prices stay under PHP 200, so you can actually try more than one without stressing your wallet.

SIPP isn’t just a drink stop, it's a whole experience. You shop, you sip, you hang. And this summer, it might just be the coolest way to do all three.