Marcos approves DTI’s SIPP 2026

The BoI, through Board Resolution No. 10-03 dated 10 April 2026, approved the submission of the proposed SIPP, incorporating the changes from the Fiscal Incentives Regulatory Board (FIRB) Resolution 015-025.

Aligned with national government policies

The SIPP 2026 is aligned with the policies of the National Government embodied in the AmBisyon Natin 2040, PAGTANAW 2050, Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan, and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

The SIPP 2026 prioritizes the industry of the registered project or activity to the national industrial strategy specified in the SIPP, and the SIPP shall define the coverage of the tiers and provide the conditions for qualifying the activities.

Further, the SIPP shall include activities that have high potential for job creation, take place in sectors with market failures resulting in under-provision of basic goods and services; generate value creation through innovation, upgrading, or moving up the value chain; provide essential support for sectors that are critical to industrial development; or are emerging owing to potential comparative advantage.

“Upon the effectiveness of the 2026 SIPP, all concerned government agencies are enjoined to issue the necessary regulations to ensure its implementation in a synchronized and integrated manner. No government body shall adopt any policy or take any course of action contrary to, or inconsistent with, the 2026 SIPP and relevant laws,” the President’s Memorandum Number 47 states.

The Memorandum also mandates all investment promotion agencies to facilitate and expedite the setting up and conduct of registered projects or activities, including assistance in coordinating with the local government units and other government agencies, through the one-stop action center established under Section 310 of the National Internal Revenue Code, as amended.

LGU coordination with investment promotion agencies

Further, LGUs and other government agencies shall coordinate with the concerned IPA and comply with RA 11032 or the "Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018," particularly in the processing of permits, licenses, and other requirements.

“This Order shall take effect fifteen (15) days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation or in the Official Gazette, as required under Section 303 of the NIRC, as amended,” the Memorandum further stated.