SWEET 'BOUQUETS' FOR MOMS

The time has come once again for the world to honor the special women in our lives: our moms. They love unconditionally and work incessantly to serve our needs and make things easier for us. They make life a better place to live in not only for us, but for all the other people whose lives they touch on a daily basis. So we shower moms with treats on Mother’s Day every second Sunday of May, and cakes, among others, are always a welcome treat for moms, who share it with their respective families.
If you are looking for a special Mother’s Day cake to gift your mom with, here are some of the beautiful and delicious options available.
TWO EXQUISITE FLAVORS
They may look similar, but these two variants of Mother’s Day cakes — Vanilla Bouquet and Chocolate Bouquet — from Bake Bar at the 2nd are essentially different. Vanilla Bouquet is a vanilla chiffon cake filled with Spanish Yema Fudge, finished and detailed with Swiss buttercream frosting. Chocolate Bouquet is a chocolate chiffon cake filled with old-fashioned chocolate fudge, finished and detailed with Swiss buttercream frosting.
Both are eight-inch round cakes priced at a reasonable P850 per cake. A new bakery commissary that serves the Marikeño market, Bake Bar at the 2nd is located at G&W Terrazza Bldg, Gil Fernando Ave., Marikina City, where the Mother’s Day cakes will be available on 8 and 9 May. They will also be available at Over Easy Chews & Brews the whole day on 10 May.
TALL ‘MIEL’
Just as she always does during Mother’s Day, Chef Rhea Castro SyCip has come up with yet another impressive masterpiece in Miel, which is Flour Pot Philippines’ Mother’s Day cake for 2026. It is a 15-layer caramelized honey masterpiece with a floral crown icing. Inspired by moms all over the world, this indulgence is also a tribute to everyone worth celebrating, as Chef Rhea puts it, “whether it is a mother figure, a mentor, or a well-deserved treat for yourself.”
She adds: “Experience the golden harmony of Medovik-style honeycake and dulce de leche.”
Miel is available at Flour Pot Bistro & Bakery (Verve Tower, 27th St. corner 7th Ave., BGC). For cake orders, call 0965-0310353.
GOING COCONUTS
The Fatted Calf, an exquisite restaurant along Tagaytay Nasugbu Highway, Tagaytay City, Cavite, has its own Mother’s Day cake offering this year. It is called Coconut Cream Cake, which features layers of soft chiffon cloud cake and silky coconut custard, finished with light whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes for the ultimate coconut treat.
It is available for Mother’s Day at The Fatted Calf. For reservations and orders, call or text 0917-7892352.
IN FULL BLOOM
Monique Cakes, known for its delicious and beautifully decorated cakes fit for special occasions, features a new Mother’s Day cake this 2026. It is called Vanilla Raspberry Bloom and is, yes, in full bloom with all its flowers. It is a light, delicate and gently vibrant sweet treat that feels like joy in full bloom.
For Mother’s Day 2026, Monique Cakes is also offering two of its classic favorites, Helen’s Guava Cake and Classic Caramel Cake, which president and chief baker Monique Tancongco is dressing up like her Vanilla Raspberry Bloom for the occasion instead of their usual look. So, they, too, will be presented to Mom like a bouquet. “Soft, thoughtful and made with love, they are all a gentle tribute to the woman who made everything beautiful — Mom.”
Monique Cakes is located at 59 Grant corner Gen. Vicente Lim Sts., Little Baguio, San Juan. For orders, call (63) 288089023 or 0917-8417415.
CRAVE FOR CHOCOLATE AND CARAMEL
Celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday? Cravings offers its Chocolate Caramel Bloom Cake, which features layers of moist chocolate cake topped with caramel, sea salt, and buttercream frosting, and finished with edible floral accents. Priced at P2,400 and packaged in a de luxe box, it is available at Cravings Maginhawa, Santolan and Cravings Signature White Plains.
For families looking to celebrate Mother’s Day with a simple yet meaningful dining experience, Cravings Maginhawa offers a specially curated set menu designed for sharing.
The Mother’s Day Special Set Menu showcases comfort dishes that are sure to hit a spot with Mom and the entire family. The meal begins with Mushroom Malunggay Soup and an Organic Green Salad with Mango Vinaigrette.
For the main course, diners get to choose between Chicken Parmigiana and Salmon Teriyaki, both served with house slaw and with either mashed potato or steamed rice. The set is completed with Cravings’ Ube Halo Halo Supreme, bringing together classic Filipino dessert elements in a refreshing finish. The set menu is priced at P580 for the chicken option and P690 for the salmon option.
What’s more: Guests dining in groups of five or more with a reservation at the Maginhawa branch will also receive a complimentary Mother’s Day cake.
The halo-halo is also available a la carte for P160, complete with caramelized bananas, langka, red beans, nata de coco, ube halaya and two scoops of ube ice cream.
Cravings is located at 28 Maginhawa Street, QC and at Cravings 312 Santolan, San Juan for takeout. Its specialty outlet, Cravings Signatures, is located at the mezzanine level of WPF Inc. Building, Katipunan Ave. Ext. cor. White Plains Ave., QC.
EDIBLE FLOWERS
Chef Gel Salonga-Datu is at it again with her beautiful cakes, and this Mother’s Day, the star of the show is Floral Bloom Cake. It is a soft, fluffy vanilla cake with layers of buttercream and wrapped in lightly sweetened whipped cream piped into a classic basketweave finish. Fresh edible flowers from and organic flower farm in Lucban, Quezon, sit on top of the cake.
The eight-inch round cake is priced at P2,500, and orders may be placed via Instagram (baker_gel_salonga).