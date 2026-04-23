Marco Polo Ortigas rolls out Mother’s Day dining lineup

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is offering a range of dining experiences and themed treats this May for families marking Mother’s Day.

The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Cucina, will hold “Made for Mom: A Cucina Celebration,” a buffet available on 9 May for lunch and dinner at PHP 2,988 net per person, and on 10 May for lunch at PHP 3,200 net per person. The spread features international dishes and chef specialties, alongside activities such as a flower bar, mocktail mixing session with Dilmah, a photo booth, dessert grazing station, and live entertainment.