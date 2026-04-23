Marco Polo Ortigas rolls out Mother’s Day dining lineup

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is offering a range of dining experiences and themed treats this May for families marking Mother’s Day.
The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Cucina, will hold “Made for Mom: A Cucina Celebration,” a buffet available on 9 May for lunch and dinner at PHP 2,988 net per person, and on 10 May for lunch at PHP 3,200 net per person. The spread features international dishes and chef specialties, alongside activities such as a flower bar, mocktail mixing session with Dilmah, a photo booth, dessert grazing station, and live entertainment.
At Lung Hin, “For the Love of Mom” offers a Cantonese set menu from 1 to 10 May priced at PHP 2,888 net per person, with a minimum of four guests. The menu includes dishes such as Peking duck roll, braised dried scallop soup with seafood, wok-fried prawns with seasonal vegetables, and seafood spinach fried rice, ending with mango custard roll and fresh fruits. A Renmano beverage pairing is also available at PHP 988 net for two hours.
For a more relaxed setting, VU’s Sky Bar and Lounge presents “Sunset Date with Mom,” offering unlimited tapas and rosé wine for two hours at PHP 3,500 net for two persons, paired with city skyline views.
Connect Lounge will serve floral and fruit-based cocktails throughout May, including Cherry Blossom Martini, Elderflower Rose Spritz, and Sangria de Rosa, priced at PHP 450 net.
Café Pronto will offer Mother’s Day desserts from 1 to 10 May, including a Fruity Chocolate Cake at PHP 2,200 net, mini cake boxes at PHP 1,500, and praline boxes priced at PHP 500 for six pieces and PHP 900 for 12 pieces.
Guests who purchase praline boxes will receive a scratch card through the “Mom’s Box of Fun,” offering chances to win dining treats and other offers across the hotel’s restaurants.