Hotel Okura rolls out Mother’s Day dining treats

At Yawaragi, the Kisetsu Buffet will be available on 10 May, featuring a mix of international, Japanese, and Filipino dishes. Lunch runs from 12 noon to 3 p.m., while dinner is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., priced at P3,500++ per person.

For more intimate celebrations, Yamazato will offer three kaiseki-inspired options: omakase, teppan, and obento sets.

The Mother’s Day Obento Kaiseki, priced at P4,000++ per person, will be available for lunch and dinner from 4 to 10 May. The Teppan Kaiseki, offered for dinner at P7,500++ per person, will run on the same dates.

Yamazato will also feature a Mother’s Day Sushi Omakase experience, priced at P12,000++ per person, available for both lunch and dinner from 6 to 10 May.

Meanwhile, Yawaragi Pastry Boutique will offer seasonal desserts starting at P350 nett until 10 May.