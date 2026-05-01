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Hotel Okura rolls out Mother’s Day dining treats

Hotel Okura rolls out Mother’s Day dining treats
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Hotel Okura Manila is offering a lineup of curated dining experiences for Mother’s Day, with complimentary perks for mothers dining on 10 May.

All mothers will receive a glass of Mother’s Day mocktail and an exclusive gift across participating outlets.

Hotel Okura rolls out Mother’s Day dining treats
Marco Polo Ortigas rolls out Mother’s Day dining lineup

At Yawaragi, the Kisetsu Buffet will be available on 10 May, featuring a mix of international, Japanese, and Filipino dishes. Lunch runs from 12 noon to 3 p.m., while dinner is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., priced at P3,500++ per person.

For more intimate celebrations, Yamazato will offer three kaiseki-inspired options: omakase, teppan, and obento sets.

The Mother’s Day Obento Kaiseki, priced at P4,000++ per person, will be available for lunch and dinner from 4 to 10 May. The Teppan Kaiseki, offered for dinner at P7,500++ per person, will run on the same dates.

Yamazato will also feature a Mother’s Day Sushi Omakase experience, priced at P12,000++ per person, available for both lunch and dinner from 6 to 10 May.

Meanwhile, Yawaragi Pastry Boutique will offer seasonal desserts starting at P350 nett until 10 May.

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