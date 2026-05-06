QC gas-and-run: Plate number identified, suspect urged to contact authorities

Police found the vehicle to be a grayish-blue 2023 Toyota Vios bearing plate number CBK 7953.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was purchased from Toyota Nueva Ecija and registered under Toyota Financial Services Philippines Corporation (TFSPH), with the unit leased to an individual identified as alias “Jherosalyn.”

In the incident on Sunday, the unidentified male suspect loaded fuel amounting to P1,500 and fled without settling payment with the gasoline attendant.

The QCPD, however, urged the person involved to voluntarily coordinate with authorities to clarify the incident and avoid further legal consequences.