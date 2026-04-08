Diesel tank robbers to face theft charges

During the follow-up operation from the QCPD, alias “Ezekiel” and “Benjie” voluntarily surrendered to authorities from the Fairview Police Station 5, confessing their involvement in the robbery.

Benjie subsequently identified two other suspects as part of the operatives interrogation process in aliases of “Albert” and “Bimbo,” both of whom are residents of Barangay Commonwealth.

Albert and Bimbo were said to remain as suspects at-large as the district’s Special Investigation Team are conducting manhunt operations to seize the criminals.

Operatives would also uncover that the vehicle used during the robbery was supposedly rented from Ezekiel’s live-in partner, Bernadette.

Quezon Police also noted that it was coordinating with the Land Transportation Office as the vehicle was supposedly acquired by Bernadette through a “pasalo” scheme in November 2025.

As for the four suspects, authorities said that a Theft complaint would be filed to the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio urged residents that had any information regarding the whereabouts of Albert and Bimbo to communicate with nearby police.