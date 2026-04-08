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Diesel tank robbers to face theft charges

Screengrab from the CCTV footage released by the Quezon City Police District on the gas siphoning incident in Barangay Greater Fairview on March 31.
Screengrab from the CCTV footage released by the Quezon City Police District on the gas siphoning incident in Barangay Greater Fairview on March 31.QCPD
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The Quezon City Police District reported on Wednesday that it is set to pursue theft charges against two suspects involved in a gas siphoning incident along Barangay Greater Fairview.

In the CCTV footage released by authorities, a vehicle identified as a red Mitsubishi Mirage can be seen pulling up to a parked truck at around 12:14 a.m. last 31 March

Screengrab from the CCTV footage released by the Quezon City Police District on the gas siphoning incident in Barangay Greater Fairview on March 31.
Viral ‘gas-and-go’ suspect hunted

After which, the suspects can be seen exiting the vehicle and forcibly opening the gas tank of the vehicle and siphoning around 60 liters of diesel.

Investigations later revealed that the stolen oil was sold to jeepney drivers around the Litex area for P3,5000 just a couple of hours after the crime took place.

Screengrab from the CCTV footage released by the Quezon City Police District on the gas siphoning incident in Barangay Greater Fairview on March 31.
QCPD probes viral ‘gas-and-go’ incident in Quezon City

During the follow-up operation from the QCPD, alias “Ezekiel” and “Benjie” voluntarily surrendered to authorities from the Fairview Police Station 5, confessing their involvement in the robbery.

Benjie subsequently identified two other suspects as part of the operatives interrogation process in aliases of “Albert” and “Bimbo,” both of whom are residents of Barangay Commonwealth.

Albert and Bimbo were said to remain as suspects at-large as the district’s Special Investigation Team are conducting manhunt operations to seize the criminals.

Operatives would also uncover that the vehicle used during the robbery was supposedly rented from Ezekiel’s live-in partner, Bernadette.

Quezon Police also noted that it was coordinating with the Land Transportation Office as the vehicle was supposedly acquired by Bernadette through a “pasalo” scheme in November 2025.

As for the four suspects, authorities said that a Theft complaint would be filed to the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio urged residents that had any information regarding the whereabouts of Albert and Bimbo to communicate with nearby police.

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