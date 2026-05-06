Liza: Protect citizens, police

During the event, around 20 public and private partners provided a range of services for police personnel, including medical consultations, dental care, eye checkups, electrocardiograms, urinalysis, HIV testing, chest X-rays, ultrasound and free medicines.

Other services included legal assistance, skills and business mentorship, free seedlings and access to various government frontline services.

“Thank you to our dedicated uniformed personnel for letting us be of service to you,” the First Lady said.

In her speech, Mrs. Marcos said the initiative was meant to support both the communities and the country’s frontline protectors.

“Today is especially meaningful because this project is not only for the communities we protect, but also for you, the men and women who stand at the frontlines to protect our nation. Today, in our simple way, we are here to take care of you,” she said.

For his part, PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. thanked the First Lady and the private sector partners, stressing the importance of accessible healthcare for the uniformed personnel.

“In this program, it is clear that healthcare should be accessible to all — with dignity, compassion, and no one left behind,” he said in Filipino.