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First Lady brings ‘LAB for ALL’ health initiative at PNP

THE Philippine National Police joins forces with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to host the ‘LAB for ALL’ caravan at Camp Crame, providing free diagnostic and medical services to the community.
THE Philippine National Police joins forces with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to host the ‘LAB for ALL’ caravan at Camp Crame, providing free diagnostic and medical services to the community.Photograph courtesy of Philippine National Police
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More than 2,000 police personnel and their families received free medical checkups and essential government services Tuesday at Camp Crame through the “LAB for ALL” program led by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

The initiative, which stands for “Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat,” brought together approximately 20 public and private sector partners to provide aid directly to the nation’s police force.

THE Philippine National Police joins forces with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to host the ‘LAB for ALL’ caravan at Camp Crame, providing free diagnostic and medical services to the community.
2,000 cops, families get free services under LAB for ALL at Camp Crame

Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla joined the First Lady for the event, which was designed to bypass traditional barriers to healthcare such as cost and availability.

“Today is especially meaningful because this project is not only for the communities we protect, but also for you, the men and women who stand at the front lines to protect our nation,” the First Lady said. “Today, in our simple way, we are here to take care of you.”

THE Philippine National Police joins forces with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to host the ‘LAB for ALL’ caravan at Camp Crame, providing free diagnostic and medical services to the community.
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Beneficiaries had access to a wide range of medical services, including dental care, eye exams, ECGs, ultrasounds, chest X-rays and HIV testing. Beyond healthcare, the caravan provided legal assistance, business mentorship, free seedlings and direct access to various government frontline offices.

Philippine National Police chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed gratitude for the program, noting its impact on the morale and well-being of the force.

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