Lacson: Gov’t slow to act on Zaldy Co's arrest abroad

He questioned why Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida waited several days to travel to the Czech Republic instead of immediately contacting the Philippine embassy.

“They should have found out right away where he was, what the issues were, and when he would be released. I think that’s one shortcoming,” he said.

Lacson added that the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime should have coordinated with Interpol at the time of Co’s arrest, and ideally even earlier.

The senator said the Philippines will await a decision from France on Co’s asylum application but urged the government to “vigorously oppose” the petition.