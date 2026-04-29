Zaldy Co's return stalls: What went wrong?

When asked whether Co may be receiving assistance, Banayo stopped short of making direct accusations but pointed to the former lawmaker’s substantial financial resources and extensive network of contacts as possible factors in his continued evasion.

“Not to cast aspersions on whoever, but with all his money, I think he has connections, both with Philippine authorities and probably has very good international lawyers in his employ,” he said, adding that legal expertise overseas could help navigate complex jurisdictions, particularly in Europe.

Authorities earlier confirmed that Co, who is facing charges linked to a controversial flood control project, is no longer in the Czech Republic and is believed to have moved within the Schengen area, where land border crossings are less restrictive.

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Co had previously been held in Prague over documentation issues but was later released after Czech authorities found no legal basis to detain him.

Malacañang has since disclosed that Co applied for asylum in France, complicating efforts to bring him back.

Dropped-the-ball.

The apparent breakdown in the government’s effort to secure his return has also drawn criticism.

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno, speaking in a separate television interview, said the situation points to a critical lapse.

“Somebody dropped the ball somewhere,” he said, calling for transparency and a clear accounting of what went wrong.

“I think the people deserve an explanation. What happened, and why did it turn out that way?,” Diokno lamented.

He noted that officials had earlier signaled that Co’s return was imminent, only for the process to stall.

“That’s what’s somewhat disappointing, that this is what actually happened. We were led to believe he would be brought back, but that hasn’t happened. The public deserves to know why,” he said.

He went on. “Now, the next question, as you said, is what is going to happen next? How long will it take for Mr. Co to be returned to our country?”

Diokno then urged the government to clarify Co’s legal status and outline its next steps, particularly in light of his reported presence in France.

He also suggested reviewing how foreign legal processes, such as asylum applications, may be affecting the case.

Banayo also called for accountability, proposing a Senate inquiry to examine possible gaps in enforcement and international coordination.

“The Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Justice Committee should initiate an inquiry into this… another inquiry,” he said.