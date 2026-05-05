TikTok creator wins vivo V70 FE

The campaign, which ran from 18 April to 1 May, encouraged users to transform photos and videos into interactive lock screens using the device’s features.

Ranas’ entry stood out for its relatable narrative and engaging format, combining personal content with a tutorial-style presentation that showed viewers how to use the feature.

The challenge forms part of vivo’s broader push to promote creative tools that allow users to personalize their mobile experience.

The vivo V70 FE features a 200-megapixel camera, a 7000mAh battery and creative tools powered by OriginOS 6, designed to support content creation and everyday use.