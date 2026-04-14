Shots are better with vivo V70 FE 200 MP camera

Customers who pre-order will receive a limited-time vivo VIP card with a six-month extended warranty and six-month broken screen insurance, a limited-edition vivo Buds Air3 and a P1,000 discount.

The device is also available for as low as P37 per day at 0 percent interest for up to 18 months via Home Credit.

To support connectivity, Globe Telecom joins as the official network partner, offering a free prepaid SIM with one-year unlimited 5G access.

The vivo V70 FE features a collaboration with POP MART’s Zsiga, a character known for its expressive and youthful appeal. Built around the theme “Bloom Under the Sun,” the partnership encourages users to capture moments authentically.

The device includes a vivo V70 FE × POP MART Zsiga exclusive photo border designed to enhance creative storytelling through photography.

Designed with creators in mind, the smartphone features a 200MP OIS ultra-clear camera capable of capturing high-detail images, even when zoomed or cropped.

It also includes an 85mm close-up portrait feature for depth and clarity, along with AI Magic Weather, which allows users to adjust lighting and mood effects with a single tap.

The device is powered by a 7000mAh BlueVolt battery, the largest in the V series to date, offering extended use for content creation, streaming and daily tasks.

With 90W FlashCharge, users can quickly recharge the device. It also features IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance for added durability.

The vivo V70 FE is available in Muse Purple, Ocean Blue and Urban Silver.