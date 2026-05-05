SJDM aims constant water supply

The ordinance also empowers the mayor to appoint an interim operator for the system.

“The lack of water is not just a simple inconvenience. It is a threat to public health, safety, the education of our children and the daily lives of our community,” Robes said Tuesday. “The full cooperation of everyone, especially those with direct responsibility, is not just expected, it is necessary.”

The city government set a 1-year target to stabilize the local supply and address systemic service gaps. Officials said they expect the transition to improve transparency in billing, provide more accurate supply data, and resolve long-standing consumer complaints.

The city is currently evaluating potential interim operators to find a partner with the technical and financial capacity to upgrade the existing infrastructure.

“We continue to undertake our due diligence to ensure that the city’s next service provider truly has the capability, integrity, and commitment to serve,” Robes said. “We will no longer allow the mistakes that led us to this situation to be repeated.”