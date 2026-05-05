San Jose del Monte targets one-year water service recovery after takeover

“The lack of water is not just a simple inconvenience. It is a threat to public health, safety, the education of our children, and the daily lives of our community. That is why I want to emphasize: the full cooperation of everyone, especially those with direct responsibility, is not just expected, it is necessary,” Robes said on Tuesday.

The city government said the one-year target will help stabilize supply and address service gaps. It added that the transition could improve transparency in billing, supply conditions, and the handling of consumer complaints.

At present, the city is evaluating interim operators with technical and financial capability to implement system improvements and upgrades.

“We continue to undertake our due diligence, to ensure that the city’s next service provider truly has the capability, integrity, and commitment to serve. We will no longer allow the mistakes that led us to this situation to be repeated,” Robes said.