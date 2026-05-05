Bitget simplifies Web3 with ‘Code Like a Cook’

Instead of technical jargon, the book compares ingredients to code, recipes to algorithms, and cooking to running programs, helping beginners visualize how blockchain systems work.

“Learning to build should not feel inaccessible from the start,” said Bitget CEO Gracy Chen, noting the goal is to lower barriers for first-time learners.

The book walks readers through core topics such as Web3, programming languages, and Solidity, before introducing hands-on exercises like building a simple “Tip Jar” decentralized app using tools such as Remix and MetaMask.

The initiative is part of Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth and Blockchain4Her programs, which aim to expand access to blockchain education.

Initial distribution will begin in the Philippines, with plans for a wider rollout.