An initiative of MSU-IIT’s WE CARE Office, the program aims to equip PDLs with sustainable livelihood skills, ensuring they have the tools to become productive members of society upon their reintegration. Thirty-seven PDLs — including 24 men and 13 women — participated in the intensive technical and hands-on training in bread and pastry production from 12 to 14 March 2026, at the BJMP Iligan baking facility.

Nourishing potentials behind walls

BBB is part of Pilmico’s commitment to community empowerment. Through expert-led workshops and the provision of high-quality flour, the partnership with BJMP transforms correctional facilities into spaces of rehabilitation and personal development.

Guiding the participants throughout the training, Quality Assurance Supervisor for Flour Operations Rodulfo Orong shared the deeper mission behind the sessions.

“The Baking Behind Bars program is aligned with Aboitiz Foods’ commitment to creating shared value with the communities where it operates, including the marginalized communities. Enabling PDLs to access skills training will help them build a sustainable source of livelihood,” said Orong, adding, “It was a great and meaningful experience. More than the technical lessons and skills, we hope this initiative will open more opportunities for PDLs to have a fresh start with renewed hope.”

Kneading a path to reintegration

The three-day workshop introduced participants to the fundamentals of bread making, including flour characteristics, ingredient functionality and costing — essential knowledge for starting a bakery business.

Through the baking equipment and facility provided by the Department of Science and Technology, participants applied their learning to create products such as cheesy malunggay pandesal, cheesy onion pandesal, and oatmeal cookies, which recipes can be shared to their families.

As part of the program’s sustainability, MSU-IIT and BJMP also plan to launch the ‘Bread on Wheels’ project that will allow families of PDLs to sell these products outside the facility through mobile shops, turning skills into a tangible source of livelihood.

City Jail Warden JCINSP Carmelo A. Corsame underscored how multi-sectoral collaboration maximizes resources for social impact and amplifies the significance of the initiative.

“When our PDLs knead dough, they are also kneading their future. This is about dignity, second chances, and reconnecting with family and community,” Corsame said.

Bringing shared value to the margins

Through initiatives like the BBB, PDLs are provided with tools that may help them pursue livelihood opportunities and reintegrate successfully into society. As the ovens cooled and the last loaves were shared, the bread was proof that even behind bars, hope can rise.

“I used to think my hands were only for mistakes. Now, I see they can create something my children might taste one day,” said Mark, one of the participants.

“This training gave us the chance to learn something new and useful. We are thankful for this opportunity,” shared one of the participants, reflecting the positive impact of the program.