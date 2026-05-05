‘App’ to the challenge?

Because Filipinos are making smarter choices this summer — from planning trips more thoughtfully, splitting costs with their barkada, and staying closer to home without losing the fun of the season — GCash is bringing summer fun and rewards to different events with the YES HQ, a fun activity zone where one can do a set of challenges for a chance to win summer prizes. At each of these events, you can also unlock various deals and promos when you pay with GCash.
YES HQ is hitting six locations in and outside Metro Manila.
Find a stop near you and make sure you visit — each stop is packed with lots of fun and rewards! Because the best summers aren’t measured by how much you spend, but by moments you create. Stay tuned for more summer updates by following @gcashofficial on Instagram and Facebook.