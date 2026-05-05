Aboitiz-led SNAP improves safety, environmental performance

Emphasis on workplace safety

SNAP also recorded over 10.8 million safe man-hours with zero lost-time injuries, underscoring its focus on workplace safety.

Environmental efforts included the rehabilitation of 23.7 hectares of watershed areas and the planting of 39,500 seedlings under programs such as PUNLA and A-Park.

The company allocated around P36 million for community investments, supporting projects in infrastructure, education, health, and livelihood in host communities.

SNAP also continued its scholarship initiative, supporting 45 students and producing 60 graduates in 2025.

Looking ahead, the company is expanding its renewable portfolio through battery energy storage projects and a planned floating solar facility in Magat.