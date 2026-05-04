‘Yorme’ welcomes motorcycle donation

The delegation from Chiang Kai Shek College included Board of Trustees honorary chairman Johnson Tan, president Judelio Yap, and several other school administrators.

Domagoso cited that the donation brings the total number of motorcycles provided by private-sector partners to approximately 60 units. He described the contribution as a vital addition to the city’s effort to increase police mobility and response times.

“We will use this equipment to respond more effectively and, where possible, prevent crime,” Domagoso said. “And if we fail in preventing it, we will go after them no matter what.”

The mayor assured the donors that the motorcycles would be used strictly for public safety operations and expressed gratitude to the college for its continued support of the police district.