Sparkle Run 2026 set for 30 May

Sparkle GMA Artist Center is calling on both avid runners and beginners to take part in Sparkle Run 2026, scheduled on 30 May at the Quirino Grandstand.

Participants will have the rare opportunity to hit the pavement alongside Kapuso stars such as Alden Richards, David Licauco, Rayver Cruz, Glaiza de Castro, Camille Prats, Derrick Monasterio, Kristoffer Martin, Mikee Quintos, Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay and Barbie Forteza.

Adding to the buzz, housemates from Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab and other surprise guests are expected to join, turning the run into a lively gathering filled with entertainment, fan interactions, and Kapuso camaraderie.