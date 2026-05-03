The Virgin Labfest XXI gets naked

The Virgin Labfest (VLF) is officially growing up. For its 21st year, the Philippines’ favorite destination for "untried, untested, and unstaged" theater is ditching the formalities and getting vulnerable.

Running from 3 to 28 June 2026, at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (the CCP Black Box), this year’s theme is Hubo’t Hubad. It’s all about stripping away the pretense and exposing the raw, messy layers of identity and memory that we usually keep hidden.

We’re getting 12 brand-new scripts—eight from total festival newcomers—that promise to be fearless, unbridled, and maybe a little bit dangerous.