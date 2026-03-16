Why Sinag Maynila offers rays of hope to Phl cinema

National treasure and revered film master Brillante Mendoza, together with co-founder Wilson Tieng of Solar Studios Inc., offers not just sunshine but rays of hope for Philippine cinema. As the driving forces behind the Sinag Maynila Film Festival, they continue to lead the festival forward with a steadfast commitment to highlighting and showcasing world-class Filipino motion pictures, documentaries and short films.
As it celebrates its 11th year and 8th edition, the festival raises the silver screen curtains with a lineup of six films competing in the full-length category, directed by a mix of seasoned filmmakers and promising new talents.
“Our objective and mission has always been anchored on Sine Lokal, ang International because we want this festival to be a platform that provides filmmakers with creative freedom,” said festival director Mendoza during a media conference held at Gateway Cineplex Platinum Cinema.
“This festival is now a launch pad for emerging filmmakers as well as a cinematic playground for established and seasoned directors.”
Tieng also expressed his appreciation for the festival’s supporters.
“I am expressing my heartfelt gratitude to the filmmakers, media partners, and supporters for their solidarity in supporting Sinag Maynila,” said Tieng. “By championing local talent, highlighting Filipino creativity, and sharing our stories through film, we are working together to promote and realize the dream of a robust and thriving Philippine cinema.”
He added that the festival aims to make its films accessible to a wider audience.
“The admission fee for festival films is affordable, at P200. We want it to be more accessible to the movie-loving public,” Tieng said.
Six films in competition
In the full-length category, the competing films include:
Joel Lamangan’s All About Her, written by Quinn Carrillo, explores the dark and grim side of beauty pageants — often concealed beneath glamor and pomp. The film stars Tony Labrusca, Yuki Sonoda and Kelley Day, with Itan Rosales, Marco Gomez, Angelica Cervantes and Jim Pebanco. Both Sonoda and Day are real-life beauty queens.
Vincent Tañada’s Ang Bangkay is a psychological period drama where sacred secrets, death and tragedy intertwine. Based on a play written by the director himself, the film features Tañada, Vean Olmedo, Johnrey Rivas, Lili Montelibano, and Mercedes Cabral, with Juan Calma, Sarah Javier, JP Lopez and OJ Arci.
Louie Ignacio’s Desperada, written by Dennis Evangelista, tells the story of a deeply traumatized young woman rescued from the streets and brought to a shelter for the mentally ill. Amid broken souls and painful pasts, she finds healing — and unexpected love. The film stars Robb Guinto, Yasser Marta, Mhack Morales, Sue Prado, and Mercedes Cabral, with Marife Necesito, Julianne Richards, and introducing Jorge Guda.
“A new actress is born with Robb Guinto. She is truly a revelation,” said director Ignacio about his lead star. “The truth and vulnerability she brought to the character were heartfelt. I believe she is poised to become one of our most important actresses.”
Clyde Capistrano’s Lanaya follows a cat-and-mouse chase that reveals different versions of truth as seen through the perspectives of a detective, a nursing student, and an elderly woman. The cast includes some of Philippine theater’s finest talents, including Shaun Salvador, Jun Nayra, Rolando Inocencio and Madeleine Nicolas, with support from Gigi Hernandez, Marlon Mance, Aljun Fajardo and Rhett Romero.
Cris Fuego’s Pinikas, a regional cinematic gem from Cebu, centers on a teenage breadwinner from a fishing village who discovers hope through internet cafés. The film stars Angela Villarin and Jade Makawili, alongside regional actors Kevin Reams, Michael Bacalso, Randolph Valmoria, Dion Seco Cecilio, Jolaica Amiana, Ellah Mae Cuaton and Arvin Cabajes.
Finally, Rommel C. Ricafort’s Sweet Escape, written by Shine D. Ricafort, is a cross-cultural drama about a medical professional and a Korean entrepreneur whose lives intersect in Bohol. The film stars Arci Muñoz and Korean actor Kang Donggun, with William Lorenzo, Matet De Leon, Ayeesha Cervantes, Ana de Leon, Brylle Parzuelo and Alex Chang.
Documentary and short film entries
The documentary film open category finalists are “Del Mundo” by Rommel Tolentino; “Hope for the Dawn to Come” by Monsi Alfonso Serrano; “Mga Muni-Muni sa Gitna ng Ambon” by Gio Gonzalves; “Nomo Kween: The Last Woman Standing” by L.A. Oraza; and “Wordplay” by Che Tagyamon.
Meanwhile, six finalists compete in the documentary student category. There are also 14 entries in the short film open category, while 24 films were shortlisted in the student short film category from more than 300 submissions.
Festival venues
Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2026 will run from 23 to 29 March at the following official cinema partners: Gateway Cineplex, Eastwood Cinemas, Uptown Cinemas, Venice Cineplex and Lucky Chinatown Cinemas.
Through its continued celebration of storytelling and creative freedom, the festival remains a vital platform for Filipino filmmakers to shine both locally and on the international stage.