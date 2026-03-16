Why Sinag Maynila offers rays of hope to Phl cinema

“Our objective and mission has always been anchored on Sine Lokal, ang International because we want this festival to be a platform that provides filmmakers with creative freedom,” said festival director Mendoza during a media conference held at Gateway Cineplex Platinum Cinema.

“This festival is now a launch pad for emerging filmmakers as well as a cinematic playground for established and seasoned directors.”

Tieng also expressed his appreciation for the festival’s supporters.

“I am expressing my heartfelt gratitude to the filmmakers, media partners, and supporters for their solidarity in supporting Sinag Maynila,” said Tieng. “By championing local talent, highlighting Filipino creativity, and sharing our stories through film, we are working together to promote and realize the dream of a robust and thriving Philippine cinema.”

He added that the festival aims to make its films accessible to a wider audience.

“The admission fee for festival films is affordable, at P200. We want it to be more accessible to the movie-loving public,” Tieng said.

Six films in competition

In the full-length category, the competing films include:

Joel Lamangan’s All About Her, written by Quinn Carrillo, explores the dark and grim side of beauty pageants — often concealed beneath glamor and pomp. The film stars Tony Labrusca, Yuki Sonoda and Kelley Day, with Itan Rosales, Marco Gomez, Angelica Cervantes and Jim Pebanco. Both Sonoda and Day are real-life beauty queens.