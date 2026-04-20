VLF XXI opens doors for aspiring playwrights

Aspiring fellows are required to submit a fully accomplished application form via tinyurl.com/VLFXXIWFPApplicationForm, along with one to two original sample plays written in English or Filipino.

Submissions must be in PDF format, using 12-point font, double-spaced, and set on 8.5-by-11-inch pages. Manuscripts must not contain identifying marks, and the total length of all submitted works must not exceed 10 pages. All entries must be solely authored by the applicant.

Complete guidelines are available at tinyurl.com/VLFXXIWFPApplicationGuidelines.

Once submitted, applications are considered final. Only those with complete and compliant requirements will advance in the screening process. The list of selected writing fellows will be announced on 20 May.

Organized by the Artist Training Division under the Arts Education Department of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the two-week mentorship program will run from 16 to 28 June 2026, through a hybrid setup combining online sessions via Zoom and onsite activities at the CCP Complex.