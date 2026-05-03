PNP ramps up response as Mayon activity persists

Police are also assisting in the distribution of face masks and reminding residents to take health precautions amid ashfall and related hazards.

Authorities said coordination remains ongoing with local government units, the Office of Civil Defense, and disaster response agencies to support evacuation, rescue, and relief operations.

PNP personnel have also been assigned to monitor affected areas and assist in managing evacuation centers.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured the public of continued support.

“Patuloy ang ating pagbabantay at pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan. Ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa ang ating pangunahing layunin,” he said.

The PNP said it will maintain its presence in key areas, including Camalig, Guinobatan, and Ligao City, as volcanic activity persists.

Residents were urged to stay indoors during ashfall, wear protective masks, and follow official advisories.