JARVIS on the windshield

Putting navigation guidance on the windshield can reduce the need to glance at a phone mount or center screen, but it also raises a bigger question on how much should appear on the glass while the vehicle is moving.

Filipino drivers already put plenty of things near the windshield, from RFID stickers and phone holders to small dashboard saints. And of course, the rosary.

Add a digital display to that space and the game changes. Navigation can help, but video is another matter.

The Philippines is a karaoke country, so someone, including a driver, will eventually ask if lyrics can appear during traffic. That sounds fun, yes, but while the car is moving, the answer should be no.

Hyundai Mobis said the technology can show key driving information on the windshield, while the passenger side can display separate content such as videos or games without being visible to the driver.

Safety should win here. Navigation and warnings can help, but even if a music video is not directly visible to the driver, “Hawak ko ang beat” on the windshield may still turn into a performance nobody wants to explain to the insurance company or the police.