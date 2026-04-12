We don’t open the hood anymore

That included me. I went straight into one car with a friend who is planning to buy, and the first few seconds went to the screen and the sound system before anything else, knowing I could always come back to check the hood after making my way around.

Visitors take a seat and start checking the cabin, beginning with the aircon, then the screen, followed by the steering wheel controls and rear seat space, while a quick look at the trunk happens only if there is time, and the hood rarely comes into the picture.

This happens across the displays, from compact cars to larger SUVs. I noticed that this behavior or pattern does not depend on price or brand. The engine bay has become a secondary stop, and in many cases, it does not even make the list.