Xiaomi and the stress-detecting car

That may sound like a small feature until the driver reaches the office or home, tired from heavy traffic and needing a few quiet minutes before settling down for work or sitting down to dinner.

A car that can read stress will not replace a proper break after work, but it may help during the drive itself.

If the system notices harder braking or repeated honking, it could play calmer music or suggest a short stop before the driver becomes more aggressive.

Road rage does not always start with a crash. Sometimes it starts when one driver cuts into a lane after everyone else has waited.

Many Filipino drivers read other cars like people, so a car that cuts in too late becomes selfish, while a slow car in the fast lane becomes the reason everyone is late.