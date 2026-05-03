Cool drive, hot summer

Well, for this hot summer day, it was a Kia Sorento HEV. I know the name sounds so tech — but for those of you, who are like me and enjoy a good drive — the Sorento was sooo much fun.
For starters, it is one of those seven-seater sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and that alone says a lot. And it is built sturdy with a body that reminded me of a well-chiseled muscle man.
Yes, I like cars or rides that show a lot of muscle and have the heavy doors that need a good bit of power to shut.
Enter the Kia Sorento
I was surprised how the Kia Sorento has set new standards for power, versatility and fuel-efficiency among seven-seater SUVs.
Its innovative new hybrid powertrain and advanced safety and convenience features redefine family mobility with enhanced performance and sustainability.
“ACMobility is proud to support Kia’s electrification movement with the launch of the new Kia Sorento Turbo Hybrid. As part of Kia’s electrification initiative, today’s launch complements the brand’s electric vehicle offerings,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility. “And with the bolstered expansion of our EV charging network, we are ensuring Filipino families have the infrastructure they need for a seamless and eco-friendly driving experience.”
The Kia electrification movement
True to its “Movement That Inspires” philosophy, Kia continues to grow its electric mobility push by introducing the new Kia Sorento Turbo Hybrid. The new model underscores the brand’s ongoing commitment to expanding its lineup to offer customers advanced hybrid and electric technologies, marking a significant milestone in Kia’s electrification movement.
The time is now
It was love at first sight for me and the Sorento. As a parent to fur baby passengers, the back seats were made perfect for them, too.
My route? I left for Batangas before the sun rose. This time, it was a drive that I took by my lonesome as Lexie had a bad stomach that day.
A lonesome drive kicked things off as I left from Las Piñas, down C5, out in Tagaytay and onward to Batangas.
There, I encountered a wide variety of road conditions, and even a bit of off-roading, so we can tell you what it feels like in the real world.
All through the drive the Sorento was comfy and I was relaxed.
As I got to one of the beaches in the Batangas area, I was hot, but the beach was cool.
I took my seat at the back to get a feel of a passenger. And, although the Sorento was parked in the shade, I felt a happiness in sitting in the back because there was plenty of room and the USB ports mounted on the backrests are a nice touch.
The best part is the rear seats recline for a more relaxing experience. Sure, it doesn’t get captain’s chairs, but it does make it a true seven-seater. Plus points for practicality, too.
How about the front?
I had spent an hour sitting in the backseats, allowing the sea breeze to almost lull me to sleep.
But the day was at its hottest and I needed to make it back home before the afternoon traffic began to build up.
After spending a fair amount of time at the back, it was finally time to get back to the driver’s seat.
I must say that the ergonomics are good and it’s easy to get to grips with all the controls. The USB ports were of interest, too, as it can switch from reading data to just charging.
The drive
As I drove the Sorento back to city of Las Piñas, again through the highway, and around winding roads, it was a good test as for a feel of the roads and more for the feel of the Kia.
The ride was smooth and serene and the hybrid system kept things nice and quiet inside. Its advanced driver assists aren’t overly intrusive and the lane keep assist doesn’t ‘ping pong’ you into staying in your lane. It doesn’t like it when you switch lanes without using turn signals, which is fine.
The Sorento took the corners surprisingly composed. Obviously, it’s no sports car as the steering is on the light side, but the Sorento has the handling confidence a cut above most similarly sized models.
Sustainability built in
The Sorento Turbo Hybrid seems to be a major step in Kia’s dedication to taking the future of mobility not only sustainable but also accessible to all who desire innovative and reliable mobility. Whether through the efficiency of hybrid technology or the groundbreaking innovation of fully electric vehicles, Kia’s focus on electrification is at the core of its mission to deliver cleaner, smarter and more dynamic mobility experiences for today’s modern drivers.
Before I take another detour, let me just say that safety is paramount in the new Kia Sorento Turbo Hybrid as its trims come with Kia DriveWise, an extensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems.
The next detour, I’ll have a companion. Promise.