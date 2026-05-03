Cool drive, hot summer

The Kia electrification movement

True to its “Movement That Inspires” philosophy, Kia continues to grow its electric mobility push by introducing the new Kia Sorento Turbo Hybrid. The new model underscores the brand’s ongoing commitment to expanding its lineup to offer customers advanced hybrid and electric technologies, marking a significant milestone in Kia’s electrification movement.

The time is now

It was love at first sight for me and the Sorento. As a parent to fur baby passengers, the back seats were made perfect for them, too.

My route? I left for Batangas before the sun rose. This time, it was a drive that I took by my lonesome as Lexie had a bad stomach that day.

A lonesome drive kicked things off as I left from Las Piñas, down C5, out in Tagaytay and onward to Batangas.

There, I encountered a wide variety of road conditions, and even a bit of off-roading, so we can tell you what it feels like in the real world.

All through the drive the Sorento was comfy and I was relaxed.

As I got to one of the beaches in the Batangas area, I was hot, but the beach was cool.

I took my seat at the back to get a feel of a passenger. And, although the Sorento was parked in the shade, I felt a happiness in sitting in the back because there was plenty of room and the USB ports mounted on the backrests are a nice touch.

The best part is the rear seats recline for a more relaxing experience. Sure, it doesn’t get captain’s chairs, but it does make it a true seven-seater. Plus points for practicality, too.