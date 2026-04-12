EV5 GOES LIVE: Kia introduces compact electric SUV

The cabin uses a wide layout with two 12.3-inch screens, where one serves as the instrument display and the other handles infotainment, with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a choice of cloth or cloth and leather seat trim.

A vehicle-to-load function with a 250-volt outlet allows the EV5 to supply power to external devices during daily use or outdoor activities.

Safety features include a five-star rating from the Australian New Car Assessment Program across all variants. Driver assist systems cover lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, and a surround view camera.