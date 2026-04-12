EV5 GOES LIVE: Kia introduces compact electric SUV

Kia Philippines launched the EV5 at the 2026 Manila International Auto Show in Pasay City. The model enters the compact electric SUV segment and expands the brand’s electric vehicle lineup in the local market.
The EV5 follows Kia’s current design direction, with the front carrying the Digital Tiger Nose and a distinct LED light signature, while the body uses a clean and balanced shape paired with 18-inch wheels, and the top variant includes a sunroof.
The cabin uses a wide layout with two 12.3-inch screens, where one serves as the instrument display and the other handles infotainment, with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a choice of cloth or cloth and leather seat trim.
A vehicle-to-load function with a 250-volt outlet allows the EV5 to supply power to external devices during daily use or outdoor activities.
Safety features include a five-star rating from the Australian New Car Assessment Program across all variants. Driver assist systems cover lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, and a surround view camera.
Standard systems include anti-lock brakes, stability control, hill start assist, and multi-collision braking.
The electric motor produces 217 PS and 310 Nm of torque. The GL variant uses a 64.2 kWh battery with a range of up to 400 kilometers. The GLS variant uses an 88.1 kWh battery with a range of up to 550 kilometers. Both variants use the same motor output.
“At ACMobility, our mission is to build the ecosystem that makes electric vehicle ownership the preferred choice for Filipinos. The introduction of the Kia EV5 underscores our commitment to bridging global innovation with local needs, fully supported by the Philippine EV Spine, our nationwide charging backbone. Together, we are offering transformative value and a cleaner, more reliable way to move forward,” Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility, said.
Kia offers a home charging package for EV5 buyers. The package includes a wall charger, an installation subsidy, and charging credits for public stations.
“The Kia EV5 marks an essential new chapter in our electrification journey, perfectly slotting into our diverse lineup to bridge the gap between innovation and everyday utility. It serves as a purposeful companion that brings electrified mobility closer to more Filipinos, making the transition to a sustainable future more rewarding than ever,” Jay Lopez, managing director of Kia Philippines, said.
The EV5 GL starts at P2,298,000, while the GLS is priced at P2,698,000. The battery carries an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty, while the vehicle carries a five-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty.