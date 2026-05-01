UST Conservatory marks 80th year with Filipino music showcase

This edition promises something truly spectacular: 10 grand pianos on a single stage, brought to life by students, faculty, and alumni, performing alongside the Conservatory’s top ensembles.

The show gathers over 500 performers in a dynamic celebration of Filipino music. From classical masterpieces by Francisco Buencamino Sr., Nicanor Abelardo Cuenco, Levi Celerio Canseco and Ryan Cayabyab to contemporary favorites from Willy Cruz, APO Hiking Society and Ben&Ben, each piece is reimagined with fresh arrangements, blending tradition with modern flair.

The concert will be held at Newport World Resorts, offering music lovers a chance to experience Filipino artistry in a large-scale ensemble setting.

Tickets are available, with discounts for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.