UST Conservatory celebrates 80 years with grand Filipino music showcase

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Conservatory of Music is marking a major milestone with the 35th edition of “Sampung mga Daliri, atbp.: Pagdiriwang ng Musikang Pilipino” as part of its 80th anniversary.
For over three decades, this concert has been a beloved showcase of Filipino musical talent, delighting audiences year after year.
This edition promises something truly spectacular: ten grand pianos on a single stage, brought to life by students, faculty, and alumni, performing alongside the Conservatory’s top ensembles.
The show gathers over 500 performers in a dynamic celebration of Filipino music. From classical masterpieces by Buencamino, Cuenco, Canseco, and Cayabyab to contemporary favorites from Willy Cruz, APO Hiking Society, and Ben&Ben, each piece is reimagined with fresh arrangements, blending tradition with modern flair.
The concert will be held at Newport World Resorts, offering music lovers a chance to experience Filipino artistry in a large-scale ensemble setting.
Tickets are available, with discounts for students, senior citizens, and PWDs.