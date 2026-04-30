UST Conservatory celebrates 80 years with grand Filipino music showcase

This edition promises something truly spectacular: ten grand pianos on a single stage, brought to life by students, faculty, and alumni, performing alongside the Conservatory’s top ensembles.

The show gathers over 500 performers in a dynamic celebration of Filipino music. From classical masterpieces by Buencamino, Cuenco, Canseco, and Cayabyab to contemporary favorites from Willy Cruz, APO Hiking Society, and Ben&Ben, each piece is reimagined with fresh arrangements, blending tradition with modern flair.

The concert will be held at Newport World Resorts, offering music lovers a chance to experience Filipino artistry in a large-scale ensemble setting.

Tickets are available, with discounts for students, senior citizens, and PWDs.