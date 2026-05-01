living like you’re dying

In my practice, these realizations often surface only when something disrupts the illusion of endless time. Patients who have spent decades postponing travel finally decide to go. Individuals who have prioritized work above all else begin to reclaim time with their families. Older adults start to value independence not for pride, but for dignity — the ability to move, to function, and to live without constant reliance on others.

Illness, or even the threat of it, has a way of stripping life down to its essentials. But why must it take a diagnosis for us to arrive at that clarity?

I remember a patient in his 60s who came in for a follow-up after he was recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus. He was successful, composed and seemingly in control of his life. In the middle of our consultation, he shared that he was finally taking a vacation with his family — something he had postponed for years because he was always “too busy.” It was a small decision on the surface, but it carried the weight of something larger: a quiet realization that life should not always be put on hold.

His words lingered because they reflected something many of us do without realizing — we defer living in the belief that there will always be more time.