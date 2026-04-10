Navigating today

On the global stage, this may manifest as escalations that ripple beyond war — into economies, food systems, power structures, affecting the way we are accustomed to live our daily lives. The discomfort we feel is not incidental. It is part of a larger recalibration. It’s asking us to collectively move through the chaos to define the kind of world we want to live in. It may not look so, with the fog of geopolitical issues happening but this is what it is. Here is a powerful sequence: the vision of where we want to go (Neptune) meets structure and discipline (Saturn) with action (Mars) to move forward, think it (Mercury) and create and build it (Saturn again). What you have delayed, you are now being pushed to initiate. This is not a passive time. It is a participatory one.

And so the question becomes: How do we navigate today? How do we thrive in such intense uncertainty? We begin by understanding that speed outside requires stillness inside. When energies are moving fast, grounding is not optional — it is essential. When emotions flare, patience must be practiced not once, but over and over again, almost to the point of discipline.

There is a polarity at play. The hotter the world becomes, the cooler we must choose to be. Mars will say, “Move.” And we will. But the invitation is to move with consciousness, not compulsion. For me, this has become a daily practice of conscious being. I have learned to breathe before I respond. To pause when everything in me wants to react. When the world seems to push me forward in urgency, I step back — not in avoidance, but in awareness. I ask: “Why am I moving? What is driving this action?”

Then I breathe. Deeply. And only then do I move. Because the real discipline now is not in controlling the external — it is in mastering the mind. The “monkey” mind, left unchecked, will be pulled into the chaos it consumes. It will fluctuate with every headline, every post, every algorithm designed to capture attention rather than cultivate awareness. There are moments when I catch myself scrolling endlessly. And in that moment of awareness, I stop. I breathe. And I ask a simple question: “Am I learning, or am I being led?” This question alone brings me to awareness of self.

To thrive in these times of existential anxiety — where global conflicts mirror inner unrest — we must return to the body. We are not without power. But our power does not begin with control of the world — it begins with control of our breath. The ancient practice of Pranayama reminds us that breath is life force. That in regulating our breath, we regulate our state of being. Modern science now echoes what ancient wisdom has always known: that conscious breathing can shift our nervous system, calm our minds and restore clarity.

So begin there. First breath consciously. With the inhale. With the exhale. From there, expand into practice. Ground yourself daily — walk barefoot on the earth, sit with nature, allow your body to remember stability. Then, create space before reaction — three deep breaths before any response can change the trajectory of an outcome. Also, limit noise — be intentional with what you consume. Not everything deserves your attention. Finally, anchor into prayer or meditation — not as ritual alone, but as connection. A remembering that you are supported by something greater than yourself.