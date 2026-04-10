Dialysis didn’t kill them: What we get dangerously wrong about renal disease

Dialysis suffers from the same flawed logic. It is visible. It is dramatic. It marks a turning point. It is easy to point to a machine and say, “That was it.” What is harder to see is everything that came before it — the years of silent damage, the missed chances, the slow, quiet progression of disease that brought the patient there in the first place.

I remember one patient — not because his story was unique, but because it happens far too often. Let’s call him Mang Tony. He was referred late. Very late. His creatinine was already in the double digits. His lungs were filled with fluid. His potassium was high enough to stop the heart without warning. He could not lie flat. He could barely breathe. We explained everything — clearly, honestly. What dialysis could do. What it could not. What would happen if we did nothing. He listened. His family listened. Then came the hesitation. “Doc, baka pag nag-dialysis ako… doon na ako tuluyang mawala.” His family nodded. They had heard the same stories. So they waited. A few days. Then longer. By the time they agreed, he was already in the ICU (intensive care unit) — more unstable, more fragile, more difficult to save. We started dialysis. It helped, but only briefly. The disease had gone too far. And when he died, the explanation came quickly, almost automatically: “Nag-dialysis kasi.”

No. He died because we reached that point too late.

That is the uncomfortable truth. Dialysis is often blamed for failures that began long before the first treatment. It becomes the villain because it is visible, because it is easy to understand, because it is easier to blame a machine than to confront years of delay, denial and missed opportunity. But dialysis did not create the problem. It was introduced when the problem was already advanced. It did not light the fire. It arrived when the house was already burning.