QCPD ready for Labor Day, assures tight security and full deployment of forces

According to QCPD, sufficient personnel will be strategically deployed to various areas of concern. These include Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) contingents, anti-criminality units, traffic management teams, emergency response units, and other security components tasked to maintain peace and order.

Meanwhile, the District Reactionary Standby Support Force (DRSSF) will remain on standby to immediately respond should additional manpower be needed.

As part of its preparations, the city police officers were placed under full alert status from 12:01 AM of 30 April until 12:01 AM of 2 May.