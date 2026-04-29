Over 100K cops secure Labor Day observance

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said the force will be on heightened alert from 30 April through 2 May. While authorities have not monitored any specific or credible threats linked to the holiday, Tuaño stressed that the police will maintain a strict watch to ensure public safety.

The PNP continues to monitor for potential threats and is not being complacent, Tuaño said, noting that the ongoing surveillance is intended to provide immediate solutions should any security issues arise.

He also revealed that three groups have yet to receive permits for their planned rallies in Metro Manila.

The organizations reportedly applied to hold activities in areas that are not designated freedom parks, including the US Embassy, the University of the Philippines Diliman, Welcome Rotonda, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development office in Quezon City.

As of Wednesday, no permit approvals had been issued for those specific locations.