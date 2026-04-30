Palace cautions APHR vs early conclusions on Toboso clash

“As the 2026 ASEAN Chair, the Philippines must lead by example—not by silencing those who speak truth to power but by protecting them,” the group said.

APHR chairperson Mercy Chriesty Barends said nine civilians were killed in the Toboso incident, whom she identified as community journalists, university students, researchers, Filipino-American advocates, a resident, and two minors.

“An operation that cannot distinguish between armed combatants and community workers is an indiscriminate attack that violates international humanitarian law. The AFP must be held accountable,” Barends said.

Trusting the AFP

Castro said the government stands by the earlier statement of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), led by Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr., that the clash was a legitimate operation against insurgents.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines firmly reject claims that the Toboso encounter was an indiscriminate attack on civilians. Evidence on the ground confirms a legitimate armed engagement with members of the New People’s Army, not the targeting of non-combatants. The AFP operates under international humanitarian law and strict rules of engagement to safeguard civilian lives and will fully cooperate with any lawful and independent investigation, confident in the integrity of its operations and adherence to due process,” Castro said, quoting the AFP.

At the same time, Castro said Malacañang extends its condolences to the families of those who died and supports a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Kaya kinakailangan po talaga ng masinsinang pag-iimbestiga nito at open naman po ang AFP patungkol dito,” she said.